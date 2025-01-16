Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 188.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,361 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 12.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

