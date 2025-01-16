Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 226.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 358,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 299,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

