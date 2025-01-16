Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 168.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

