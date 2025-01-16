Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 488,969 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 888,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 459,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 867,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 441,226 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

