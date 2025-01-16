Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,091,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

