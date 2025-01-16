Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 994,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

