Sebold Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

