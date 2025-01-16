Sebold Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $623.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $473.89 and a 1 year high of $648.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

