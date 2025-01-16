Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,263,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 151,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Define Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $640,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.32 and a 200 day moving average of $263.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $280.79.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
