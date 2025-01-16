Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.87 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.62). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.51), with a volume of 70,687 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.64, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,181.82%.

Insider Activity at Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Company Profile

In other Seplat Energy news, insider Udoma Udo Udoma bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,479.80). 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

