Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $259.57, but opened at $323.28. Sezzle shares last traded at $299.39, with a volume of 62,444 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.37.

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $402.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,416. This trade represents a 3.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,663,684.96. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sezzle by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

