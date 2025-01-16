Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.8 %

SHAK stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $3,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,647,206.34. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $6,566,330. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shake Shack by 41.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

