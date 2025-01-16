Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
SHLLF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Shelf Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
