Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

SHLLF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Shelf Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.