Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 18,214.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shimano Price Performance

Shares of Shimano stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

