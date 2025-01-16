Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 18,214.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shimano Price Performance
Shares of Shimano stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.60.
About Shimano
