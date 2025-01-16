Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shimao Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIOPF remained flat at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

