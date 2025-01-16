Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Rises By 67.7%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARHUF remained flat at $28.05 during trading on Thursday. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.
About AAK AB (publ.)
