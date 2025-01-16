Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Rises By 67.7%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the December 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARHUF remained flat at $28.05 during trading on Thursday. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

About AAK AB (publ.)

See Also

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

