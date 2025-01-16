Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Decreases By 32.1%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,428.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF remained flat at $11.01 during midday trading on Thursday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

