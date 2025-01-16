Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Decreases By 22.6%

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKHA opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKHA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 66.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 63,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

