Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 21.8%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 43,133.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,017. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

