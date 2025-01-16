Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Increases By 127.1%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CZWI

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,118. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.