Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Declines By 40.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDEVY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 59,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. City Developments has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

