Short Interest in CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Declines By 80.0%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS CRMZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

