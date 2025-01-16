Short Interest in CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Declines By 80.0%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS CRMZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
