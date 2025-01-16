Short Interest in Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Grows By 150.0%

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

GGRGF stock remained flat at $19.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 124. Exail Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

