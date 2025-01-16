Short Interest in Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Grows By 150.0%

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
GGRGF stock remained flat at $19.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 124. Exail Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.
Exail Technologies Company Profile
