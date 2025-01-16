Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Expands By 133.3%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.16. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.