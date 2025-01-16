Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 45.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 926,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,966. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.