Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 45.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 926,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,966. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,798,000 after purchasing an additional 916,839 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 655,270 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,605,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

