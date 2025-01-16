Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Grows By 4,300.0%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. This is a positive change from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

