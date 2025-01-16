Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Drops By 24.4%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 51.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

