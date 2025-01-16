Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 31.9%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 7,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

