Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 33.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $1.94 on Thursday. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

