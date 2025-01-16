Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Decreases By 16.6%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.1 days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUSRF remained flat at $14.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.53.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.