Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 125.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 218,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,791. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

