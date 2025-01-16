Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 46.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $33.75 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.
About The Swatch Group
