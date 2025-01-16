Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Rises By 28.4%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Top Wealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TWG traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 325,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,216. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

