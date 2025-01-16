Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Rises By 28.4%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Top Wealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TWG traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 325,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,216. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.
