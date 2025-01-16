Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Drops By 27.7%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

