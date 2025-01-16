Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Increases By 185.8%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ucommune International Price Performance
NASDAQ UK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 10,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.80.
About Ucommune International
