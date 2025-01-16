Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Expands By 167.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the December 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth $345,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 123.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at $263,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

