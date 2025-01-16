Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Expands By 167.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the December 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
VONV stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
