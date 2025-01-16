SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $442.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.