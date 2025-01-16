SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $71.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
