SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

