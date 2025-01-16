SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $220.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.