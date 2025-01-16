SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

