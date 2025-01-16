SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $262.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.77 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day moving average is $255.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

