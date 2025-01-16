Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.69.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $167.06 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

