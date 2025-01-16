Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Acquires C$74,430.00 in Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 827,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$74,430.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Lembit Janes bought 400,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Lembit Janes purchased 209,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$21,945.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Lembit Janes acquired 68,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$7,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lembit Janes bought 268,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Lembit Janes purchased 912,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$109,440.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE SPA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.10. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,906. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$37.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

