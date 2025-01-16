Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of STKH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

