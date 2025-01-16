STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SNVVF remained flat at $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.