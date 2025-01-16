STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SNVVF remained flat at $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66.
About STEP Energy Services
