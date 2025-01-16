Steph & Co. Buys 425 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,338.28. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $554,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

