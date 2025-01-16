Steph & Co. Has $275,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,967,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

