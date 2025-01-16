Steph & Co. Sells 611 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.