Steph & Co. Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $150.50 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

